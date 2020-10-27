Applying RPRÂ® Learning to Today’s Revamped Market

NAR PULSEâ€”This REALTORÂ® uses her time wisely to get trained and up-to-speed on RPRÂ®, and now it’s paying off in her rebounding real estate market.

Take Advantage of the Right Tools, Right Now

Right Tools, Right Now gives you and your agents comprehensive resources FREE or at reduced cost. Find webinars, training courses and other management tools to help your business right now.

Stay Well with Members TeleHealth

As we head into cold and flu season, remember to take advantage of the National Association of REALTORSÂ® (NAR) exclusive Members TeleHealth plan, available at a significantly reduced ongoing rate through NAR’s Right Tools, Right Now program. No need to leave home if you’re not feeling well. Just $7 per month provides effective virtual healthcare for you and your family with unlimited visits and no co-pays.