Beverly Carter Foundation Introduces Leadership Safety Training Series

The Beverly Carter Foundation (BFC), an independent non-profit, recently introduced a three-part training series that will help real estate leaders implement sustainable safety strategies for their companies, association and employees. These tips can be implemented year-round to prevent lone-worker tragedies and long-term harm.

Part one of the “Leadership: Creating a Safety Culture Year-Round” series took place yesterday, Oct. 27, and featured real estate industry experts such as Carl Carter Jr.—the foundation’s founder—along with Lisa Tyler, Dave Legaz, Jen Stanborough, Emmary Simpson, Krista Gross and Jay Thompson.

“This three-part series kicks off with strategies to help leaders shape safety culture. The following sessions will focus on agent safety tips, resources and consumer safety,” Carter Jr., tells RISMedia. “Our directors volunteer so much of their time for this cause. I’m honored they are showcasing their knowledge and passion for the safety of all agents through the Beverly Carter Foundation. This non-profit was formed as a result of the senseless tragedy of my mom’s murder, and I’m so grateful that we’re afforded the opportunity to help shape safety outcomes within this great industry.”

“Lone-worker safety starts at the top. By providing education to the decision makers in the industry, we are able to prevent not only tragedy, but inspire a culture of community in this bizarre time” said Carter Jr., in a statement. “Beverly Carter Foundation was established in the wake of a horrific tragedy. My greatest pride is knowing together we can help others, perhaps even save a life.”

These training sessions are open to all leaders interested in attending due to its importance and is specifically targeted toward real estate broker-owners, mortgage, title, MLS, franchisors, associations and related real estate lone-worker industries. Although free of charge to attend, a donation of $50 per attendee/$500 per organization is recommended in order to help the Beverly Carter Foundation secure additional research, create additional safety resources and speaker certifications, and expand their teaching initiatives.

Dates for the next two sessions have not yet been announced. Stay tuned to www.beverlycarterfoundation.org for more information.

