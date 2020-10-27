HomeSmart Professionals Real Estate Expands Franchise Network in Massachusetts

HomeSmart International recently announced the expansion of HomeSmart Professionals Real Estate in Massachusetts. Franchise Owner and Broker Dean deTonnancourt offers an extended reach to provide realty services in Southern Massachusetts.

With over 31 years of experience in the industry, and six with HomeSmart International, deTonnancourt has been the top-selling MLS registered company in Rhode Island for the past three years, according to the company. Additionally, he is recognized for progressive industry involvement including his role as the State REALTOR® Association President in 2019 and was awarded as the State REALTOR® of the Year in 2014.

“I’m excited to expand our services across Massachusetts and provide local real estate agents with the high-quality technology, services and support that is hard to find at any other brokerage company,” said deTonnancourt. “The experience we have created here at HomeSmart is beyond compare.”

The real estate franchisor was recently named on the Inc. 5000 list for the eighth consecutive year. HomeSmart International was also recognized on the Entrepreneur 2020 Fastest-Growing Franchises list for its ability to scale quickly over the past year, even in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“HomeSmart takes pride in providing agents with the tools they need to excel so they can provide the best service possible to each client,” said Ashley Bowers, president of HomeSmart International. “Our approach definitely yields results and especially amid the coronavirus pandemic, our technology-driven model has allowed us to grow regardless of outside circumstances.”

For more information, please visit www.homesmart.com.