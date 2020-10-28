FHFA Finalizes Strategic Plan for 2021-2024

The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) recently issued the FHFA Strategic Plan: Fiscal Years 2021-2024. The Strategic Plan establishes new goals needed for FHFA to fulfill its statutory duties, which include responsibly ending the conservatorships of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. FHFA carefully reviewed all comments submitted on the Plan. The Agency fulfilled one of the most common comment requests on Oct. 19, when it released a proposed rule on new Enterprise products and activities​.

This final Strategic Plan formalizes the new direction of FHFA, and its regulated entities, by updating the agency’s mission, vision and values, and by establishing three new strategic goals:

​1. Ensuring safe and sound regulated entities through world-class supervision

Content Square 1.

2. Fostering competitive, liquid, efficient and resilient (CLEAR) national housing finance markets

3. Positioning the agency as a model of operational excellence by strengthening its workforce and infrastructure

“The finalized Strategic Plan will help cement the Agency as a world-class financial regulator by ensuring that we fulfill our statutory mission and continue working to end the conservatorships of the enterprises responsibly,” said Director Mark Calabria.

Content Square 2.

Source: FHFA