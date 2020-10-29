Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Welcomes Second Network Member in Mexico

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, part of the HSF Affiliates LLC family of real estate brokerage franchise networks, recently announced its second franchisee in Mexico. The company will operate as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Cancun Properties.

Serving a luxury locale with prestige service, Cancun Properties made the decision to join the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network “because of the professionalism and the name behind it,” said Luis Mirabent, CEO of Cancun Properties. “We are known for the type of properties we manage, the service we provide and the prestige that we have achieved over the last 15 years. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is a great match for us because the network shares our mission to provide quality and service to exceed customers’ expectations.”

“We’re excited to see the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand continue its expansion across Mexico,” said CEO Chris Stuart. “Luis and the entire team at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Cancun Properties have built a sterling reputation in the iconic Cancun marketplace and we’re honored to have them as the next ambassadors of our cherished brand. We look forward to their continued growth in the marketplace as a reflection of the excellent service provided to their customers.”

Mirabent said that Cancun Properties has plans for steady growth, “We aim to have four offices in the Riviera Maya and more than 50 agents in the company over the next 5 years.”

Gino Blefari, chairman of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, welcomed the network’s second franchisee in Mexico, “We’re thrilled to have Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Cancun Properties join our network. Over 15 years, they’ve grown to be the top luxury property real estate company in Cancun. Their dedication to servicing the needs of their clients has gotten them to that point.”

For more information, please visit www.berkshirehathawayhs.com.