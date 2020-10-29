10 Habits of Top Real Estate Agents

Attaining success isn’t simply a matter of luck—it’s a matter of taking the time to learn real estate inside and out, applying your knowledge and sticking with it. Being successful is never a “one-and-done” situation. You have to form habits that will, in turn, foster your continued success. These 10 habits can make the difference between having the occasional successful month and being at the top of your market month after month.

1. Develop a Consistent Brand

Consistency starts by identifying the customer. Develop your brand based on how it resonates with your target audience, then live and breathe your brand through each touchpoint.

2. Practice Authenticity

Don’t start your relationships based solely on the sale. Strive to make an authentic connection by understanding what they value and what drives them.

3. Live in the Details

The most successful real estate pros know that the smallest changes will increase the sellability of a home. These details are crucial at higher price points where the pool of buyers shrinks.

4. Embrace Professionalism

The most successful real estate professionals are the ones who have strong business acumen. They have immense communication skills, exceptional service and a knack for staying organized.

5. Be Tenacious

High net-worth clients want to know that their real estate professional will work tirelessly to give them the best service possible. Go to bat for the issues they care about, and your reputation will flourish.

6. Dress for Success

When working with high net-worth individuals, you need to look the part. Your appearance should show that you value yourself as much as the homes you sell.

7. Relate to Your Clients

Take the time to research your target market and potential clients. Get to know what influences them and what their background is. Once you understand what drives them, you can make a more human connection.

8. Be Honest

The most successful real estate professionals are highly skilled in honesty, especially when it comes to pricing and timing. High net-worth clients don’t want to be surprised, so you need to be upfront about any potential issues.

9. Develop a World-Class Network

Top real estate professionals use a vast network of people, both in-person and online, to drive their brand forward. Not only do they make the connections, but they cultivate their relationships into clients.

10. Remain Agile

The opportunity for growth in your target market is there, as long as you remain innovative and adaptable to your local market influences.

No matter what profession you’re in, if you want to be successful, do what the most successful people do. With these 10 habits, clients will be knocking on your door instead of the other way around.

