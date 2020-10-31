Celebrating RISMedia’s Real Estate Newsmakers

RISMedia’s Newsmakers are individuals in the real estate industry who are making headlines for their newsworthy contributions to the housing industry, and whose efforts are positively affecting the consumers and communities they serve.

The following individuals went above and beyond in 2019. Join us in recognizing their achievements.

Julie Kozich

Chief Real Estate Officer

Chase International

“It is time for all brokerages to be hyper-focused on the consumer by creating a wonderful home-buying and -selling experience and taking away as many pain points as possible during the real estate transaction.” — Kozich

In her time as chief real estate officer of Chase International, Kozich has accomplished a lot at the Reno, Nev.-based luxury real estate firm. In her role, she oversees all real estate functions, including marketing, sales, training, luxury, strategy, technology and shared services. Kozich was recognized in the Achiever Newsmaker category

Denee Evans

CEO

Council of Multiple Listing Services

“Don’t settle for best, be better. Demand excellence.” — Evans

Evans, CEO of the Council of Multiple Listing Services (CMLS), has emerged as an industry thought leader and champion for the progression of multiple listing services to better serve brokers and agents by meeting the needs of the consumer. Evans was recognized in the Crusaders Newsmaker category.

Mike Brodie

Regional Owner/Operating Principal

Keller Williams Realty

“I respect all of the competitors. Together, we are a great fabric of innovation and models, and at the end of the day, we work for the same purpose of an organized marketplace, private property rights, ethics and respect for each other.” — Brodie

With decades of industry experience, Brodie is the regional broker/owner of Keller Williams in Plano, Texas. He has an interest in three Market Center franchises and seven regional franchises and is the operating principal in Plano, Texas, and the Maryland/D.C. region. He also works with select luxury clients and frequently teaches/trains across the U.S. Brodie was recognized in the Luminaries Newsmaker category.

Our 2020 Newsmaker recognition saw over 300 real estate professionals honored for their contributions to the industry across several categories:



– Influencers: The Thought Leaders

– Trailblazers: The Agents of Change

– Futurists: The Forward-Thinkers

– Achievers: The Success Stories

– Crusaders: The Champions of a Better Way

– Inspirations: The Big-Hearted and the Brave

– Luminaries: The Iconic Leaders

– Trendsetters: The Creative Thinkers

Read all about them here.