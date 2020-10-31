Register: The Path of Least Resistance

Brokers: Effectively Implementing New Technology



What: Integrating technology at the brokerage level can seem like an overwhelming task. There are myriad options and each takes time and energy to launch, learn, and effectively put into play. In this RISMedia webinar, sponsored by Constellation1 and moderated by Workman Success Systems’ Cleve Gaddis, learn how you can implement technology without wasting efforts to maximize efficiency and maintain control of the brokerage experience.

When: Wed., Nov. 4, 2020 at 3 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. CT / 1 p.m. MT / 12 p.m. PT

Sponsored by:



Moderated by:



Spokesperson:



Rachel Bottineau, vice president of Operations, Back Office at Constellation1, is an experienced real estate brokerage operational leader. Bottineau has helps thousands of brokerages implement back and front office software over the past 15 years. She is a key resource for advice on who, what and why for brokerage technology.

Moderator:



Cleve Gaddis, leader of one of Georgia’s top 10 real estate teams and coach with Workman Success Systems, has over 25 years of experience in sales. Gaddis is also host of the “Call Cleve Atlanta Real Estate Show” on Talk Radio 640 WGST and Newstalk 1160.

Panelist:

Mehul Patel, vice president of Product Management at Constellation1, is a product leader who understands the needs of the average user for software implementation and usage. Patel has extensive experience across various markets for expanding software solutions, with attention to end user experience.



