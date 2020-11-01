CinchÂ® Home Services Celebrates First Year Under New Corporate Identity

Cinch Home Services (Cinch), a provider of home service solutions, is celebrating its one-year anniversary since rebranding under its new corporate identity.

A critical step in its multi-year digital transformation, Cinch’s rebranding was only the first of several milestones achieved since late 2019, according to the company. Over the past year, Cinch made significant investments in new tech-forward consumer offerings, appointed two new members to the executive team and earned industry accolades, while continuing to serve its customers during the global coronavirus pandemic. Altogether, these accomplishments further Cinch’s efforts to significantly expand its presence within theÂ $425 billionÂ home services marketplace.

“The transition to the Cinch name is more than a new coat of paintâ€”it is a foundational step as we work to deliver game-changing experiences for our customers, distribution partners and service professionals,” saidÂ Steve Upshaw, CEO of Cinch. “We have come a long way as a companyâ€”from our industry-leading home service solutions to the way we invest in our communities. As we enter our second year, we remain committed to achieving our vision of a Cinch solution in every U.S. household.”

“Like many companies, Cinch navigated an unprecedented year, rapidly transitioning several hundred employees to a remote work environment within a matter of days, while maintaining its commitment to high levels of customer service. “While it has certainly been a challenging time, I am proud of the agility, innovation and resilience demonstrated by our Cinch family,” added Upshaw.



Over the past year, Cinch forged new partnerships and launched new solutions. Highlights include:

– Cinch launched aÂ new digital on-demand platformÂ that allows users to quickly compare between having their home service request solved on-demand without further commitments, or entering a home service plan that can both solve their current and future needs. It also launchedÂ Cinch Smart Support, which provides technical support for any connected electronic device, regardless of when or where it was purchased.

– Cinch partnered withÂ Porch, a home service Vertical SaaS company, giving customers access to on-demand handyman service network. Similarly, Porch users will have access to purchase Cinch home protection plans. Through its collaboration withÂ Notion, a Comcast company, Cinch will be able to bundle the Notion Smart Home Starter Kit with a Cinch home service plan. And most recently, Cinch partneredÂ Kin Insurance to service the property & casualty insurance (P&C) market.

– This year,Â Cinch won a record of 18 StevieÂ® awardsÂ in the 2020 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service across several categories, including Innovation in Sales, Sales Growth Achievement of the Year and Customer Service Training or Coaching Program of the Year.

–Â Cinch appointedÂ Nancy DiSpiritoÂ to the newly created role of chief strategy officer to oversee the company’s short- and long-term strategic, operational and organizational planning processes, with a focus on advancing Cinch’s growth and overall market leadership. It also hired Chewy.com veteranÂ Jason KlinghofferÂ as senior vice president of Direct to Consumer (DTC), responsible for scaling the company’s DTC channel and building consumer awareness around Cinch’s new products and offerings.

–Â Cinch completed its first year as one of the Orange Bowl Committee’s (OBC) corporate partners. As part of a multi-year agreement, Cinch plays a key role in theÂ South Florida-based OBC’s outreach programs, which includes supporting local students and teachers through its Leadership Academy and OBCares initiative. Cinch also made a financial donation to the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People’s (NAACP) Legal Defense and Education Fund and matched associates’ contributions to non-profits dedicated to social justice and equality.

For more information, please visit www.cinchhomeservices.com.

