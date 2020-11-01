Lamacchia Opens in Fort Lauderdale to Serve South Florida

Lamacchia Realty has announced it is now serving the entire South Florida region by opening in Fort Lauderdale. Lamacchia had long been planning to open in Florida and has extensive plans to significantly expand marketshare not only in Fort Lauderdale, but throughout Florida in the years to come, the company stated.

“We are extremely excited to now be able to serve the people of South Florida with all of their home buying and selling needs,” said Broker/Owner Anthony Lamacchia. “We will play the same aggressive marketing playbook that makes us successful in New England so that South Floridians can take advantage of it. After years of consistently referring clients to other companies all over South Florida, we are excited to now handle our clients in-house. I feel very fortunate to be launching with local REALTORS® who we know and trust, and I am excited to bring on more REALTORS® in the weeks and months to come.”

Since becoming members of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® back in June 2016, the company’s relocation business has grown dramatically and Lamacchia REALTORS® regularly have incoming and outgoing referrals all over Florida. This referral business will drive buyers to the listings of Lamacchia’s Florida REALTORS®.

“For years, we have generated thousands of active buyer and seller leads from multiple sources across New England,” said Dave Karoly, vice president of Sales. “These lead opportunities are one of the key ingredients we use to help agents grow their businesses dramatically faster. These lead sources and partnerships transfer well in Florida because we have identified the wants and needs of buyers and sellers in South Florida and we are excited to provide Lamacchia-level service to them.”

“When I first joined the company 10 years ago and I heard Anthony mention that we would someday open in Florida, I immediately told him that I would happily volunteer to get things set up down there,” said Jackie Louh, vice president of Business Development. “I am so happy to see this finally happening. The training, products, services and tools we provide to our REALTORS® are top-notch and South Florida REALTORS® are going to love it. I’m excited for this time next year to see how far the company has come.”

Two Lamacchia Realty REALTORS®, Amie Balchunas and Mark S. Martin, who have both been serving South Florida for years, will be spearheading this new office. As residents of Fort Lauderdale with local expertise of the market, they will lead the initiative of growing marketshare in the area, the company stated.



Balchunas started with Lamacchia Realty in early 2017 and grew her business by 400 percent in her first year by working with buyers, sellers and investors. After visiting Fort Lauderdale for years, she decided to get her Florida broker license and made the move in 2019.

“I am beyond excited Lamacchia Realty has chosen Fort Lauderdale for its first Florida location, stated Balchunas. “One of the best moves I have made was joining Lamacchia Realty in early 2017. Now buyers and sellers here have the opportunity for Lamacchia to serve them and experience why clients love the home-buying and -selling experience with Lamacchia Realty.”



Martin is a long-time friend and past client of Lamacchia Realty, according to the company. He moved to Florida with Lamacchia’s help and has since been residing in the Fort Lauderdale area for the past 13 years. He has been an active REALTOR® since 2015. Martin has been following Lamacchia and participating in Anthony’s various national trainings for years.

“I am so excited to be a part of this family of professionals,” Martin said. “I met Anthony about 13 years ago as a client and we have stayed in touch ever since. I have watched Anthony grow his business over the years and seen how he truly cares about his agents and is always there for them. With the ever-growing leadership and training Anthony offers, it just makes sense to be a part of the culture offered here and I look forward to a long career at Lamacchia Realty.”



Another intricate player that has been helping closely with the company’s plans to expand its market share within the South Florida region is Keri Sweetland, one of the firm’s business development consultants. Sweetland started her real estate career in 1995 in Tampa, Fla., and in 2005 she moved to the Fort Lauderdale area where she served homebuyers and sellers all over the South Florida until 2016 when she moved back to Massachusetts and joined Lamacchia in 2019. Sweetland’s extensive knowledge of the South Florida market, as well as the different facets of the industry, has significantly helped Lamacchia make a smooth transition to the area, the company stated.

Every year, over 20,000 people move from Massachusetts to Florida, not including those from other New England states, so it has been part of the company’s strategic plan for over a decade to serve these clients.

“We are constantly sending and receiving referrals in the Florida region and we know we would be able to serve substantially more clients if they were dealing directly with us,” said Shane Bronson, vice president of Relocation. “Opening there is the perfect way to help our clients relocate either to Florida or back to New England. We are also excited to eventually offer our Affinity Program to local companies, which gives benefits back to their employees when they work with Lamacchia Realty.”

In addition to recently growing to over 300 REALTORS®, Lamacchia has significantly expanded its office locations into multiple markets. This past year alone, Lamacchia has acquired two brokerages in Chelmsford, Mass. and Hudson, Mass. In addition to opening in Florida, the company now serves the North Shore of Massachusetts in its new Beverly office and is opening a new branch office for Waltham REALTORS®.

Lamacchia Realty’s aggressive marketing strategies such as billboards, television ads, mailings and social media will be implemented in Fort Lauderdale. Its unique programs for buyers and sellers, as well as the cutting-edge products, services and tools offered to its sales professionals, all contribute to the company’s and agents’ growth and success. Agents who join Lamacchia Realty see an average growth of 318 percent over their previous 12 months at their prior agencies, according to the company.

To learn more about Lamacchia Realty, visit https://www.lamacchiarealty.com/.