Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Adds Koehler & Associates to its Global Brokerage Franchise Network

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, part of the HSF Affiliates LLC family of real estate brokerage franchise networks, added Findlay, Ohio-based Koehler & Associates to its network. The company will add one office and thirty agents to the global brokerage network and operate as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Koehler Realty.

As a third-generation real estate professional, James C. Koehler II, lead broker of Koehler Realty, said, “Our agents have a true passion and enthusiasm for advising based on their clients’ best interest. Making sure their clients are well informed and confident in the decisions they are making is always top priority. Our agents value honesty and fair treatment throughout the process for our clients and other professionals with whom we collaborate.”

Koehler added, “We are really looking toward the future with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. The network fits our current structure and it is our belief that our agents and clients will benefit the most from solid systems, tools and a platform that values a lifetime of advice and guidance versus the transactional nature of most real estate firms.”

Chris Stuart, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, welcomed the company: “We are excited to welcome Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Koehler Realty to our network. Koehler Realty agents represent the same Berkshire Hathaway principles of trust, integrity, stability and longevity. Their mission to uphold the integrity of their professionals through building lasting relationships with their clients creates the long-term success we are looking for.”

Koehler echoed that sentiment: “In a relationship-based business, excellent quality service is key, and we felt Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices shared the same belief. We anticipate seeing a good amount of growth from this change both in terms of services provided, number of agents and geographic coverage.”

Koehler Realty has multiple agents who hold designations from the National Association of REALTORS® and Ohio Association of REALTORS® and are ready to assist in specialty moves such as military relocation and senior living. Their corporate relocation team has grown significantly over the past few years. In addition, they have a few agents, including James C. Koehler II, who specialize in commercial real estate and are continually involved in new construction and development in the Findlay area.

Gino Blefari, chairman of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, also extended his own welcome to the company. “Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Koehler Realty is a perfect addition with their commitment to supporting the communities in which their clients live, work and play. We appreciate when our network expansions so closely mirror the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices mission to be dedicated to our clients and continuously improve their lives.”

Koehler Realty and their agents have a lot of ties to their community and the entire office enjoys getting involved. Agents and staff volunteer every month at the City Mission, about twice a year with the Habitat for Humanity Home Build and purchase gifts at Christmas for children currently in foster care with Keeping Kids Safe. In addition, Koehler Realty agents are excited about their yearly participation with the Cancer Patient Services and look forward to future involvement with the Sunshine Kids through Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.

For more information, please visit www.berkshirehathawayhs.com.

