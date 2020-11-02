Double Your Listings in 120 Days

The U.S. economy shrank more than 30 percent in the second quarter of 2020. This contraction has disrupted the financial security of millions of families. As real estate professionals, we are in a very unique position to help the economy recover by bringing new listings to the market. According to the National Association of REALTORS®, the average home sale in the U.S. contributed $88,000 to the economy through commissions, transaction-related purchases, sales proceeds spent on other items and new construction. So how should we proceed to get as many new listings as possible?

To help potential home sellers feel confident in moving forward with a sale, you must be prepared to address the present concerns of the pandemic, especially the emotional ones. Be ready to alleviate worries about safety, job security, pricing, and so on.

Once you’re prepared to address the emotional concerns of potential sellers, it’s time to get face-to-face with as many potential home sellers as possible. And I do mean as many as possible. Meet with good prospects and bad prospects. Meet with people that want to sell soon and also with those that might sell years in the future. Change your perspective from looking for homes to list and commissions to earn, and instead, look for people to genuinely help in your community. We call this having an SRO attitude, or serving regardless of opportunity.

With this new focus, you may need to update your pre-listing presentation and your premium marketing presentation to reflect this new ideal. Your goal should be to have a pre-listing presentation that is so thorough that some sellers will want to list with you even before you’ve visited the home. Your premium marketing presentation also needs to be strong enough to convey that you offer unique marketing initiatives that help bring potential buyer prospects to the table.

If you’d like to learn more about doubling your listings in 120 days, please send an email to Cleve@WorkmanSuccessSystems.com and I’ll send you our in-depth system that breaks down the process of doubling your listings into five easy steps. You’ll have a 12-week plan that, when followed, should put you in a great position to help the economy recover, help home sellers with their needs and prepare to start 2021 with a bang.

Cleve Gaddis has an MBA from LSU, and is a master coach, speaker and trainer with Workman Success Systems who works with some of America’s most profitable teams. He specializes in helping family-owned brokerages and teams navigate the challenges unique to family businesses. Gaddis hosts “GoGaddis Real Estate Radio,” a weekly show on AM 920 The Answer in Atlanta. To have Gaddis speak live to your company, team or group, connect with him at Cleve@WorkmanSuccessSystems.com.