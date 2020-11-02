Howard Hanna Real Estate Services Partners With Earnnest

Earnnest recently announced it has partnered with Howard Hanna Real Estate Services to offer 100-percent digital earnest money payments to all sales associates at the brokerage network.

“We’re excited to partner with such a well-respected brand in the industry,” said Rick Altizer, Earnnest CEO. “Aligning with Howard Hanna means we’ve just brought the power of fully digital earnest money payments to 11,000 more agents who can now offer that immense benefit to their clients.”

“This union brings a trusted and powerful real estate payments tool to our agents,” said Howard W. “Hoby” Hanna, IV, president of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services. “With Earnnest as a digital benefit for our clients, we’ll be able to offer a more streamlined, secure and compliant digital earnest money service. This is just one of many virtual offerings that we’ve added to our technology stack, as part of our initiative to simplify the real estate transaction for both our agents and our customers.”

Howard Hanna has more than 350 real estate, mortgage, insurance, title and escrow service offices across 11 states. Earnnest is a member of the 2020 REACH class, an accelerator operated by Second Century Ventures, the strategic investment art of the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR). The company is also gaining industry momentum as a RISMedia preferred service provider and Nacha-affiliate member (the organization responsible for U.S. payments governance) and has been endorsed in an editorial by NAR’s REALTOR® Magazine. It is directly available within dotloop and Lone Wolf Transactions.

“Through this partnership we’re bringing together leading real estate professionals with leading technology,” said Earnnest VP of Sales Chris Basinger. “We’re empowering all Howard Hanna agents with an easy yet robust tool to enhance their services and get more business done.”

For more information, please visit www.earnnest.com.

