Make Seasonal Gratitude Count

Genuine Thank-You’s to Important Relationships Benefit Everybody



It’s the season for gratitude, and real estate professionals everywhere should embrace this time of year. Whether considering team members, mentors, strategic partners or clients, now is the time to plan and execute deliberate expressions of thanks so that they truly convey your appreciation of your relationships.

So, instead of relying on a catchy Facebook post or random encounters, make a deliberate effort to identify those people that are important to your team’s success, and then show your appreciation through purposeful and heartfelt effort.

Here are three of the most impactful ways that you can express your gratitude to important business contacts:



1. Handwritten Notes: The power of a handwritten note should not be overlooked. An individual message catered specifically to the recipient—even if brief—demonstrates that you are thinking of them individually and specifically valuing your relationship. Hopefully you have business or personal stationery for the occasion but, if not, buy simple cards and use those. Importantly, for truly impactful relationships, do not be tempted to mass-produce a letter and simply add a little personal note; this will not convey the individual gratitude of fully handwritten and personal communication, so make the extra effort to make that happen.

2. Something Special: Either along with a handwritten note or on its own, a thoughtful gift or action is highly effective at expressing gratitude. There is a wide variety of options here, so have fun with it and share either something that fits your personality, your business or is relevant to the them. I have seen agents do all of the following: hold annual pumpkin pie pick-ups; hand-deliver fudge to their past clients; ship fun or useful gifts to their database, etc. For their team members: host a surprise lunch, give a surprise day off or take them on a surprise shopping spree. For your most valued relationships, give something specifically chosen for them. Especially strong relationships are rare, so special recognitions of their importance should definitely be made.

3. Personal Contacts: After the notes are sent and the gifts are given, make the time to reach out to your people to give thanks directly. In most cases, a phone call will do, or you can schedule a time for coffee or a meal if that is appropriate. In many cases, you will get a call from your contact once they receive your card or gift, so you can use that opportunity to catch up and express your gratitude. If they do not call, though, make the effort yourself. Hearing your voice matters, and telling them in your words that you are glad that they are part of your life and your business will communicate a meaning in a way that has no substitute.

By the way, supplementing these personalized expressions of gratitude with general emails to your database, social media posts or other mass outreach messages is perfectly fine and appropriate. For people that are a significant part of you and your team’s success, however, making overt efforts such as the suggestions above show a higher level of appreciation and will be more meaningful to the recipients.

Your gratitude does not need to be complicated. Keep it simple, be genuine and do whatever is necessary to make it happen when you want it to happen. Your contacts will appreciate your thoughtfulness, and you—and your business—will be the better for it!

