Newly Launched Rocket ProSM Insight to Provide Greater Visibility Into the Loan Process

On the heels of the successful launch of Rocket ProSM Insight last month, we had the opportunity to sit down with Rob Costello, Rocket Mortgage® director of Digital Product Management, for an in-depth look into the new tool.

Paige Tepping: Please provide a brief overview of your history in the industry and how you ended up where you are today at Rocket Mortgage®.

Rob Costello: I’ve been with Rocket Mortgage® for seven and a half years. Most of my career has been focused on improving our internal loan process from end to end, beginning with how we originate the loan all the way through to how it’s serviced. We have also spent a lot of time looking at how we service clients and brainstorming ways to make the process more seamless for them. Before transitioning over to product strategy, I was heavily involved with researching the internal process surrounding how we originate loans and the services we offer to support our clients.

PT: What is Rocket ProSM Insight?

RC: Rocket ProSM Insight allows real estate agents 24/7 visibility into all of their clients’ loans with us, easing the process for everyone involved. With access to a host of functions, beginning with a seamless sign-on process once an account has been created, Rocket ProSM Insight provides full transparency into what is going on with a client’s mortgage transaction. Not only does this allow real estate professionals to stay in tune every step of the way, but it also cuts out the middleman as they no longer have to ask us where things stand at any given time.

PT: What was the ultimate motivation behind the creation of Rocket ProSM Insight?

RC: The ultimate motivation behind the creation of Rocket ProSM Insight was our desire to constantly improve the client experience. We understand the different audiences we interact with—as well as their expected needs—and given that real estate agents are a critical piece of the mortgage process, we knew there was more we could do. To that end, we decided to extend our toolset to them. Not only has this made them feel like a first-class part of the process, but it has also proven that we are committed to serving their needs just as much as we serve the needs of our clients. The research we conducted enabled us to prioritize the biggest value drivers that would satisfy the needs of agents by providing a real-time portal that gives complete visibility into how clients are progressing through the process.

PT: Why is this an important product for real estate agents?

RC: If there’s one thing we understand, it’s that real estate agents have a lot invested in the transaction—and they are an influential part of the process. More often than not, they are the ones speaking with the client more than the loan officer. They are also accompanying clients on showings and sharing information about different listings, so anything we can do to make the process better for them—and avoid any possible headaches—is beneficial. It’s all about making the process smoother for the agent so it’s smoother for the homebuyer. We want the home financing process to be seamless for buyers, and by providing full transparency and eliminating breakdowns in communication, we’re ensuring that everyone is always on the same page.

PT: What will Rocket ProSM Insight provide to real estate agents?

RC: Rocket ProSM Insight provides agents up-to-the-minute details about the loan, its structure, anticipated closing dates and the status of any items that are still being worked on. Agents can also check the status of a client’s mortgage approval letter, modify the approval amount—within their approved range—and upload documentation they get from the client directly into the system. Additionally, agents can refer their clients to a specific mortgage banker they have a solid working relationship with.

PT: How does this functionality make their lives easier?

RC: During our time spent researching, we went through the entire buying process and were reminded of the fact that the standard agent’s working hours don’t fit into a neat little box where all the stars align. Given the current market, agents and their clients are looking to move quickly, so Rocket ProSM Insight’s ease of use and constant availability is critical when it comes to making the lives of agents easier in today’s competitive environment.

PT: In what ways will Rocket ProSM Insight set Rocket Mortgage® apart from the competition?

RC: The launch of Rocket ProSM Insight will show our commitment when we say that we care about the agent’s experience just as much as we care about the experience we’re providing to homebuyers. We’ve created a platform that will allow us to continue to add new features we might not have considered yet. As the future unfolds, we’ll be looking into other places where we can provide value so that agents have everything they could ever want.

