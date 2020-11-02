Tracking Daily Habits to Double Down on Income-Producing Activities

What is the one thing that can change your team business, but you don’t like doing? Tracking your team members’ daily habits and differentiating between money-making activities and what is potentially busy work. We know that success is neither magical nor mysterious—it is the result of doing the basic fundamentals that everyone knows they should do but don’t. The Daily Success Habits (DSH) Tracker is a product that was created to keep track of your income-producing activities that will lead to your success. It is a highly utilized and useful tool that really keeps you accountable to your money-making activities that you do every day.

It might seem too good to be true, but when you track your days, you can see exactly what you are doing, or not doing, within your business. As the famous Og Mandino puts it, “I must be a slave to habit. Let me be a slave to good habits, my bad habits must be destroyed and new furrows prepared for good seeds to grow”. What he means is, “I will form good habits and become their slave, and I will accomplish this fate by practicing good habits to replace bad ones. Begin to build your success habits in your daily business by logging it in the tracker.

This tracker has different elements; the goal is to keep track of the certain things that must be done every day so you can create clarity in your business. The first section is an activity tracker where you put your appointments for the day. You would start by putting in your money-making activities and the non-negotiables first so that you make sure they get done.

Next, in the center section of the form, the “61 points of rhythm” are designed to get you in the rhythm of doing the same things every day and building those habits. Because when you have good rhythm and good habits that you complete daily, your success will go off the charts!

Now, the goal is to get at least 61 points out of the money-making activities of your choosing each day on this list.

– Twenty-five prospecting calls (5 points)

– Twenty-five prospecting emails (2 points)

– Five handwritten notes of any variety: thank-you’s, appreciation, etc. (2 points)

– Showing homes to a client (10 points)

– Writing an offer (10 points)

– “1 New Thing,” which is adding one more action of your choosing (10 points)

The last item to do on the (DSH) Tracker is to make notes on all the phone calls that you made. This is a great way to showcase that when you never stop prospecting, you will be on your way to success. Now, if you really want a great way to keep track of who you called and when to call them, the ABCs of lead follow-up helps you categorize your contacts and make sure that you never drop the ball.



Verl Workman is the founder and CEO of Workman Success Systems (385-282-7112), an international speaking, consulting, and coaching company that specializes in performance coaching and building successful power agents and teams. Contact him at Verl@WorkmanSuccessSystems.com. For more information, please visit www.WorkmanSuccess.com.