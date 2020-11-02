What to Look for in a Home as a Seasonal Golfer

There’s nothing like the relaxation that comes from hitting the links on a beautiful day. If you want to make this passion more than a hobby, it’s important that your home reflects these priorities. By searching for qualities that will cater to your golf game, you’ll be able to become a better player and find more fulfillment in the process. Here’s what to look for in a home if you’re a seasonal golfer:

Plenty of Storage

Even though you enjoy the game of golf, that doesn’t mean that you want your golf equipment cluttering up your home. That’s why it’s important to find a home with plenty of storage space on every floor. This allows you to store your clubs, shoes and other equipment safely and neatly so that everything’s always ready to go when you’re ready to start a round.

Proximity to Great Courses

One of the most important qualities of a golfer’s home is that it needs to be on or near a golf course. This gives you easy access to the sport you love throughout the year. Plus, if you choose a country club home, it may give you access to certain clubs at a reduced cost, allowing you to save money so that you can become a member at multiple clubs at the same time.

Other Amenities

As great as golf is, you probably don’t want to be golfing every day of the week. To help make other days more enjoyable, it’s great if your home is located in a community with other amenities to help you stay active. Features such as a pool, tennis courts and a gym can all provide plenty of enjoyment for those days you don’t feel like trying your luck on the links. Of course, if some of these amenities are located on your personal property, then it’s all the better.

Golf Cart Parking

If you own your own golf cart, it’s important that your home has a place to park it to keep it out of the elements. Typically, garages are sized in terms of cars, not golf carts. However, there are homes that are equipped with two-and-a-half car garages or more. These “half” garages make a perfect space to store your golf cart.

Except for certain exceptions, golf is best enjoyed when you can play it with others. Therefore, if you can find a home in a strong community, then you’ll always have someone to meet you out on the links. These times spent golfing will turn into solid friendships that you can enjoy even if you move away!

Meghan Belnap is a freelance writer who enjoys spending time with her family. She finds happiness in researching new topics that help expand her horizons. For more information on country club homes, please visit Wycliffe Golf & Country Club.

