FHFA Publishes Annual Housing Report

The Federal Housing Finance Agency’s (FHFA) Annual Housing Report describes the affordable housing activities of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac during 2019 and meets the reporting requirements of the Federal Housing Enterprises Financial Safety and Soundness Act of 1992, as amended (Safety and Soundness Act). The Report describes FHFA’s final review of the enterprises’ 2019 housing goals performance. The report also contains the results of FHFA’s evaluations and ratings of the enterprises’ 2019 Duty to Serve performance, as well as highlights and challenges of selected Duty to Serve activities.

The report includes information about the distribution of single-family loans by race/ethnicity, gender and census tract median income. In addition, the report includes a breakdown of the single-family mortgage product-types purchased by each enterprise, as well as information on mortgage payment type (e.g., fixed-rate or adjustable-rate mortgage), loan-to-value ratios, and credit scores for 2019.

The report also describes the affordable housing allocations made by each enterprise, as well as FHFA’s efforts to survey the mortgage markets and release loan-level data submitted by the enterprises to the public. Finally, the report discusses subprime, nontraditional, and higher-priced mortgage loans.​

Access the entire report here.

Source: FHFA