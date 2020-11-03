Leave Open Enrollment Stress Behind

NAR PULSE—Enrolling In a 2021 ACA qualified major medical plan is easy with the personal assistance available to all National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) members through REALTORS® Insurance Place, offering insurance and coverage solutions under the REALTOR Benefits® Program.

Realty Executives Partners With RPR® to Expand Local Market Knowledge Across the U.S.

RPR® and Realty Executives have teamed up to provide their agents with a new learning experience titled the “Realty Executives Property Expert” training series.

Elevate Professionalism Among Your Agents

NAR Academy is an exclusive partnership between NAR and Columbia College focused on programs that help expand marketability and build business. NAR members who enroll in a certificate program will receive a $400 scholarship toward one course. Apply today!