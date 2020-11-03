REALTORSÂ® “Reset, Refocus and Get Reinvigorated” During First-Ever Virtual REALTORSÂ® Conference & Expo

The National Association of REALTORSÂ® (NAR) opened its first-ever virtual annual conference on Monday, Nov. 2.

“Reset, Refocus, Get Reinvigorated and Find Your ‘R’!” serves as the theme for this year’s conference, which welcomes participants from all 50 states, several U.S. territories and more than 60 countries. REALTORSÂ®Â and their partners from across the industry can interact with 75 exhibitors and choose from more than 50 educational sessions covering a wide array of topics, including how emerging technology like 5G and artificial intelligence will impact the real estate market, the state of global real estate in a post-COVID world, commercial real estate valuations, among many others.

“In a year of significant and wide-ranging changes, REALTORSÂ®Â and real estate professionals from around the world will have the opportunity to connect with industry colleagues, experts and thought leaders to discuss the challenges and opportunities in real estate’s ‘now’ normal,” said NAR President Vince Malta, broker at Malta & Co., Inc., in San Francisco, Calif. “Our first-ever virtual annual conference offers a comprehensive lineup of impactful and engaging programming, networking, community service and more.”

NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun will review the impact of recent developments within the U.S. economy on the residential housing market and share his expectations for 2021.

NAR CEO Bob Goldberg and AARP CEO Jo Ann Jenkins will discuss a new collaboration between the two organizations and the importance of enhancing consumer knowledge in age-friendly decisions for home-related purchases and actions.

Long-time political strategists and high-profile couple James Carville and Mary Matalin will enlighten and entertain participants with their examination of today’s most important political issues during the “All’s Fair: Love, War and Politics” forum.

Brian Buffini, founder of the largest training and coaching company in North America and real estate industry titan, will kick off Conference and Expo activities with an overview of his success strategies and tips for 2021.

Conference-goers can participate or cheer on their friends for a good cause in the REALTORSÂ®Â Relief Virtual 5K. Using a virtual 5K app, participants and their registered guests can complete and post their run or walk times to benefit the REALTORSÂ®Â Relief Foundation. All proceeds will provide housing-related assistance to the victims of natural disasters across the U.S.

New York TimesÂ best-selling author Glennon Doyle will close the conference with messages designed to inspire and empower.

NAR installs its 2021 officers on Friday, Nov. 13, during the association’s Board of Directors meeting.

NAR governance meetings will take place from Nov.2-13 and the Conference and Expo will occur from Nov. 16-18.

VisitÂ www.conference.realtorÂ to track all conference happenings and events. Follow NAR on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @nardotrealtor and #NARAnnual.

