Providing Buyers and Sellers With Extraordinary Service, Uncompromising Ethics and Exceptional Knowledge

Cinch Home Services goes above and beyond to bring peace of mind to the real estate transaction

As CEO of Parks Realty in Brentwood, Tenn., Bob Parks has spent 45 years growing his firm into a powerhouse, and is consistently recognized for excellence.

“We’re locally owned, committed to Middle Tennessee, and invested in the communities in which we live and work,” says Parks.

Committed to the highest ethical standards, Parks notes that they always take the high road, advocating for their clients and guiding them through real estate transactions with extraordinary service, uncompromising ethics and exceptional knowledge.

This environment of performance coupled with care for agents and staff translates to success that has seen the brokerage grow to where it stands today with 12 offices and 800-plus agents, brokering more than $2 billion in real estate in Tennessee and Florida annually.

One key to the firm’s continued success is the strong partnership they’ve built with Cinch Home Services (formerly HMS National).

“Our relationship started with HMS and Bill Smith, an amazing rep in our market,” says Parks. “Bill became a part of our family at Parks, and we’ve welcomed the transition from HMS to Cinch, and we continue to work with customer service-oriented representatives within Cinch.”

According to Parks, Cinch brings value to clients by relieving the worry that often accompanies the purchase of a new home through the use of modern tools to remove any guesswork around preventing, diagnosing or solving a wide variety of home-related issues.

“Purchasing a home is the largest investment that people make in their lifetimes, and the transaction comes with many opportunities for stress,” says Parks. “Cinch helps to relieve that by removing the hurdles that repairs might bring along with the transaction, providing peace of mind that if something does come up, there’s a solution.”

Therefore, thanks to the plans offered by Cinch Home Services, agents can protect their clients’ investments as well as their reputation and future leads.

“While purchasing a home is a wonderful experience, and there is no greater feeling than being in a new home for the first time, there are unexpected items that may come up. And in a competitive market, the seller’s coverage offers an advantage for negotiations,” says Parks.

“Having the seller’s coverage offers our sellers peace of mind as they know that there are experienced service providers and coverage for large repairs and more,” adds Parks.

The strong customer service that Cinch provides is yet another component that gives the brokerage a competitive advantage, as Cinch associates are experts in their fields and dedicated to providing great experiences for their customers and business partners.

“Gina McCort and her team are top notch, responsive and always willing to try new ideas, help with marketing and more,” says Parks.

With a philosophy based on a commitment to customer service, utilizing Cinch is a no-brainer for Parks, and it has undoubtedly played a role in Parks Realty achieving the lowest residential days on market among the top 50 firms in its market.

Keith Loria is a contributing editor to RISMedia.

