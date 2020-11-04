Real Estate Staging Association Releases Consumer’s Guide to Real Estate Staging

The Real Estate Staging Association® (RESA®, the trade association for professional real estate stagers) defines home staging as the preparation of residential or commercial properties for sale in the real estate marketplace. The primary objective of home staging is not to decorate, but rather bring the property up to a level that it will appeal to the greatest number of potential buyers that will pay the highest price possible. Professional real estate stagers use their knowledge of design trends, real estate ethics and property renovation solutions to help the seller achieve their goals.

Included in the guide is a study of 13,000 staged homes and found that 85 percent of staged homes sold between 5-23 percent over list price. RESA® found that with a typical investment of 1 percent of list price, 75 percent of sellers saw an ROI of 5-15 percent. The guide also includes staging benefits, how to determine if your stager is a hobbyist or a professional, virtual staging, cosmetic upgrades, curb appeal, professional photography, how to show your home, and a six-week moving guide.

To download a copy of The Consumer’s Guide to Real Estate Staging, click here.

