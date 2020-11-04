The Chicago Tribune Names Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago a Winner of the Chicago Top Workplaces 2020 Award

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices (BHHS) Chicago was named to the Top Workplaces in Chicago list for 2020 by The Chicago Tribune. In the Large Company category, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices ranked No. 2 across all industries and No. 1 among major Chicago residential real estate companies.

Diane Glass, CEO, said, “It is an incredible honor to once again be ranked among this impressive group of Top Workplaces and I want to congratulate each of our agents and employees on receiving this award. In hundreds of surveys, they shared their feedback and demonstrated the high level of engagement that makes our mission to be the gold standard for residential real estate in Chicago possible. Collaboration and support, combined with the knowledge that their unique contributions are valued, make for a cohesive culture. Citing exceptional marketing, tools and training, agents noted that they are equipped to serve their clients effectively and well. I’m proud of where we are as an organization and even more excited about our future.”

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago’s parent company, HomeServices of America, was recognized by RISMedia as the No. 2 brokerage in the U.S., based on 2019 transaction sides, and the BHHS global network has repeatedly garnered Harris Poll awards.

The Top Workplaces list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any organization including alignment, execution and connection, to name a few.



For more information, please visit www.bhhschicago.com.