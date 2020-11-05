Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty Supports Dreams Come True of Jacksonville

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty continues to support Dreams Come True of Jacksonville, an organization that helps brighten the lives of children who are battling life-threatening illnesses. The Northeast Florida real estate firm came out in number for the charity’s Trunk or Treat and Virtual 5K events. The company also collected donations for Dreams Come True at its community shredding events.

For Trunk or Treat, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty team members dressed up and decorated seven vehicles, filling the trunks with candy, treats and trinkets. They passed out candy and goodies to hundreds of Dreamers and their families who enjoyed a special Halloween drive thru trick-or-treat experience.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty raised $4,370 for Dreams Come True’s Virtual 5K. In addition to fundraising, the company’s associates and their families actively participated as runners and walkers.

Company branch offices in Atlantic Beach, Fleming Island and Mandarin hosted successful community shredding events, collecting donations for Dreams Come True while offering the opportunity to shred confidential documents safely and securely.

The Northeast Florida real estate firm is a loyal partner of Dreams Come True. For the past seven years, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty has donated more than $281,000 to Dreams Come True by contributing a portion of proceeds from every completed home sale. The company and its associates support the organization by volunteering, fundraising and participating in events.

“Dreams Come True has been and continues to be very close to our hearts, and we are deeply committed to supporting this wonderful organization,” said Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty President and CEO Christy Budnick, a member of the Dreams Come True Board of Directors and who served as 2019-2020 board president. “Our company believes in creating a positive impact in others’ lives, and we truly appreciate the support of our passionate team to help make dreams come true for many deserving local children.”

For more information, please visit www.FloridaNetworkRealty.com.

