4 Ways You Can Use Tech to Build Real Relationships

At times, people have wanted to pit technology against more personal and more human forms of communication. But one thing the COVID pandemic has emphasized is that technology truly enhances communication, bridging distances and bringing people together.

In fact, many of us have built deep, impactful relationships that began with a connection online, whether it was via an app or another tech platform. And, if that’s the case, as real estate professionals, we have to know that using technology to communicate with our clients can lead to repeat and referral business…and for agents who use it correctly, a significant amount of business.

Here are four ways you can use technology to build tried-and-true relationships.

No. 1 – Use Video So They See Your Face

A Harvard Business Review (HBR) study revealed that face-to-face requests that you make of someone are 34 times more successful than an email with text. Surveys HBR conducted suggested that “nonverbal cues requesters conveyed during a face-to-face interaction made all the difference in how people viewed the legitimacy of ‘their’ requests.”

During the pandemic especially, we are limited in the amount of time we can spend face-to-face with past, current and prospective clients. The next best thing? Video. Video conveys the familiarity of your face, the confidence you have in your experience to do the job and the passion you have for that job. It also shows that you care enough to give of your time—and that the relationship matters to you.

No. 2 – Let Your Positivity Shine Through on Social

Many blame social media for spreading negativity. True or not, you can be a source of light and positivity that shines through on your social accounts. People want to engage with positive messages, memorable quotes and photos of happy people, especially happy homebuyers. In general, we like to surround ourselves with positive people, and you’ll build many relationships sharing good energy all the way around.

No. 3 – Engage With Authenticity

Interaction is key in attracting new buyers and sellers and keeping your previous clients engaged. Real estate coaches and experts agree that social networks are terrific for staying in front of your sphere, as long as the engagement is honest and authentic. If you time-block your day, you’ll want to account for this activity, and the results at the end of the year may amaze you. Not only that, but you’ll find yourself truly involved in people’s lives, sharing support when it’s needed and celebrating major milestones.

No. 4 – Be Yourself

You’re an exceptional real estate professional, but you’re also a human being, and at the end of the day, that’s what really matters. Video, social networks and other apps and technology often have a way for your personality to come through, so be sure to use them.

