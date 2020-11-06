4 Healthy Family Activities for Winter

With busy holiday schedules and cold weather making many activities impractical, finding healthy options for your family fun during winter can be difficult. These healthy family activities are perfect for winter and will hopefully make your planning a little easier this year.

Ice Skating

The perfect winter activity for any climate, ice skating can be done indoors in warmer climates or outdoors in your local park in cold areas. This fun family past time develops balance and agility while keeping you moving. Most rinks have training devices available for younger children, making it a great activity for the whole family.

A Winter Walk

Few things are more fun during the holiday season than seeing all the decorations in your local area. This year, bundle up and take a winter walk with the family to get an up-close look at all your city has to offer. Make it extra fun by indulging in hot chocolate after the walk at your local diner.

Snowshoeing

A surprisingly rigorous activity, any family that enjoys hiking will likely enjoy the challenge and beauty gained from snowshoeing for the first time. Small children can be pulled in a sled and older children can participate with their own shoes—just be sure to keep your trek located in an easy-to-navigate area for safety reasons.

Build a Snowman

When you think of exercising, your first thought may not be snowman building, but this activity can be a lot of physical activity. Thankfully, with some warm snow gear, the pastime is fun for everyone which makes it the perfect reason to get outside this winter. If there’s enough snow in your area, opt for some extra outdoor fun by making a whole snowman family.

Staying healthy during the cold seasons doesn’t require complicated indoor activities. Getting outside and enjoying the fresh air in the form of winter fun might be just what your family needs this year. No matter your climate or the age of the children in your family, there are great opportunities to build memories and stay active this winter.