4 Spots in Your Home to Bring Back Wallpaper

Wallpaper has historically been a pain to remove, making it a risky choice as trends change. If you have sworn off of wallpaper in the past, it may be time to reevaluate. New peel and stick removable wallpaper offers all the fun of a bold pattern without the hassle. If any of these four spots in your home could use a spruce, it’s time to bring back wallpaper.

Laundry Room

Laundry rooms or closets are traditionally lackluster when it comes to decor. If your laundry room is looking spartan, a bold print could be just what you need to breathe life into the space without the clutter of decor. Floral prints are perfect for this room and add interest on the wall behind your washing machine and dryer. Don’t go overboard, keep the rest of the walls covered with a neutral paint color.

Guest Bathroom

If you have guests, you can guarantee they will enter into your bathroom at some point during their visit. Wallpaper is an excellent choice to make your guest bathrooms inviting without adding decor that could be difficult to dust and clean or could be damaged by moisture from the shower. A bohemian palm motif can be a fun and inviting option to make any bathroom more pleasant.

Bedrooms

For children, a playful wallpapered accent wall with brightly colored patterns encourages play and liviness during the day. For adults, bedroom decor should primarily serve to relax, but that doesn’t require that the bedroom lack aesthetic. Keep most wall colors neutral or dark. White, light gray and creams can bring a serene cheer, while deep navy, jade and purple offer a somber calm perfect for sleeping. Whatever you choose, offer balance to your monotone walls by choosing a wallpaper to cover an accent wall.

The Kitchen

While living rooms and dens benefit from more personal wall decor, such as your favorite photos, kitchens tend to collect dust and grease easily. Decor in the kitchen should remain sparse and easy to clean, so be sure to place it in an area without much exposure to grease and stains. Don’t be afraid to find something truly expressive; kitchens are the heart of a home but their decor is often overlooked.

It’s time to give up your fears about wallpaper and embrace the trend. With easy-to-remove options available on the market, there’s no reason to avoid making a bold choice. You can always change it up as time goes on.