Holiday Safety Tips to Know Before You Start Planning This Year

Before you start trimming the turkey and planning your holiday dinner, there are some important safety tips every homeowner should know, especially if this is your first year taking on the holiday preparations yourself.

Beware of Kitchen Fires

You may be excited to take on the holiday dinner planning, but be certain that you have kitchen safety in mind. Unfortunately, cooking-related fires make up the majority of home fires and the holiday season causes a spike in these incidences.

Ensure that:

Pots or fryers are attended at all times

You are not misusing equipment

You have baking soda or a fire extinguisher on-hand for grease fires

Use Electric Holiday Decorations With Caution

Holiday decorations that have been used year-after-year and then stored will start to face some wear and tear. While decorating is, arguably, one of the most fun holiday traditions, it can turn dangerous if you are not properly inspecting your seasonal electronics before using them.

Remember to practice electronic safety, even when inconvenient. Don’t leave electric decor on while you’re sleeping or out, and be sure to avoid overloading an outlet and risk a fire.

Be Smart About Your Traveling Plans

You may be excited about traveling to the family cabin for some holiday cheer, but you may not want to post that on the internet. Unscrupulous people can take a vacation announcement as an invitation to break-and-enter. However, ensure that a trusted person knows where you are going and when you’re expected to arrive—you don’t want to be stuck in an unexpected storm only to have no one know you left.

Celebrating your favorite holidays with your family can bring a lot of joy, even if traditions have to adjust a bit this year. A few level-headed precautions can make sure that your celebrations are full of fun and safety for everyone involved.