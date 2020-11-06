Top Gift Ideas That Won’t Cause Clutter

Gift giving is an integral tradition during the holiday season. But with the busy season and the non-stop advertisements, it can be hard to catch your breath long enough to find the perfect gift for everyone on your list. Thankfully, these gift ideas are here to help.

For Children:

Unkempt toys are a constant battle parents face and they can add up to a mess very quickly. While you may be tempted to buy a child in your life the newest hot toy, some other options may get more use.

Content Square 1.

Science Kits

These are perfect because the kits are generally one-time use experiments that won’t cause clutter in the toy box. From baking soda volcanos to color-changing chemistry sets, science kits can guarantee fun and a learning experience.

Art Kits

With similar advantages to science kits, art kits allow learning, fun and creativity to collide. One-time art kits provide all the supplies and instructions needed to create a particular project. This allows children to create without collecting a whole art supply closet to do it. From sewing puppets to rock painting kits, there’s something for any budding artist.

For Adults and Families:

Content Square 2.

Movie Tickets or Gift Cards

Everyone loves a good movie, and whether you decide to give a gift card for movie tickets in a theater or a gift card for a movie viewing at home, adults and children alike are sure to enjoy a little extra in their entertainment budget. Pair it with a bag of popcorn and some movie theater candy for a gift that is sure to please.

Specialty Food Baskets or Gift Cards

A savory or sweet treat is always appreciated, so a gift basket with a few specialty items is sure to be a hit. However, if you are unsure if your recipient has any food sensitivities, a gift card can be equally appreciated. This will also allow the recipient to order at their leisure, in case they would like to save their treat for after the holiday indulgences.