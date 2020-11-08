HGAR Foundation Presents $2,500 Donation to Habitat for Humanity in Newburgh

The Hudson Gateway REALTOR® (HGAR) Foundation, the charitable arm of the Hudson Gateway Association of REALTORS®, recently presented a check for $2,500 to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Newburgh.

Founded in 1999, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Newburgh is dedicated to providing decent, affordable housing in partnership with families in need. Reaching across religious, cultural, and racial boundaries, the organization seeks to rebuild a sense of community with the common goal of strong neighborhoods and dignity through homeownership.

Humanity of Greater Newburgh has been working to revitalize Newburgh’s neighborhoods and help local hard-working, low-income families create strength, stability and self-reliance. By the end of 2020, Habitat Newburgh will have completed over 100 decent and affordable homes in one of the most distressed urban areas in the U.S. The E. Parmenter Street Neighborhood, a 22-house development on what was formerly one of the most blighted blocks in Newburgh, is now a thriving community of Habitat Newburgh homeowners.

“The Hudson Gateway REALTOR® Foundation has been a tremendous supporter of our work for a long time. We have to recognize that considering all the challenges 2020 has brought, this year’s contribution is all that more special,” said Matthew Arbolino, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Newburgh. “We’ve all learned this year how important it is to have a safe home to find shelter from whatever storm may come. We can’t thank the foundation enough for helping us in our vision of a world where everyone has a decent place to live.”

To date, 121 families earning between 30-60 percent of the area median income, have partnered with Habitat Newburgh by investing sweat equity into the construction of homes, participating in required homeowner education classes and signing a mortgage.

Since 2014, the Hudson Gateway REALTOR® Foundation has donated thousands of dollars to charities and non-profits throughout the Hudson Valley. As concerned members of the communities we work in, the Hudson Gateway REALTOR® Foundation participates in qualified community-based charities who serve the housing, hunger, health, happiness and humane needs of citizens everywhere.

For more information or to apply for funding from the Hudson Gateway REALTOR® Foundation, please visit www.hgrealtorfoundation.com.