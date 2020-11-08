NAR Signs Two New Global Partner Associations

The National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) recently announced the addition of two new real estate partners to its network of global partner associations. The signings of the Association of Estate Agents in Nigeria and the Association of Real Estate Agents of Trinidad and Tobago increase NAR’s global network to 107 partners in 87 countries.

“Adding to an already extensive network of global partners, these new agreements highlight our Engagement Team’s sustained commitment to enhancing NAR’s brand recognition and expanding the business opportunities and support we provide to REALTORS® and consumers around the world,” said Katie Johnson, NAR’s general counsel and chief member experience officer. “We are thrilled to welcome two new international partners to our NAR family, and we look forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship with both the Association of Estate Agents in Nigeria and the Association of Real Estate Agents of Trinidad and Tobago.”

Through its first agreement, NAR ensures its members can more easily build inbound and outbound business contacts in Nigeria, which is now the largest economy in Africa.

“We are very excited to commence this partnership with NAR today,” said Kunle Adedeji, chairman of the Association of Estate Agents in Nigeria (AEAN). “One of the objectives of AEAN is to open our membership to broader experiences and also to open Nigeria to global opportunity. This partnership puts AEAN amongst global peers, which will further help in our service capabilities and build better understanding along global lines.”

In the Southern Caribbean, the Association of Real Estate Agents of Trinidad and Tobago has taken a leading role in the island nation’s private real estate sector as its agents prioritize an ethical, educated and transparent domestic market.

“We look forward to opening channels through NAR to exchange investment opportunities with our U.S. and international counterparts, and to encouraging interest in Trinidad and Tobago’s real estate and its extensive development potential,” said Mark Edghill, president of the Association of Real Estate Agents of Trinidad and Tobago.

As a result of dozens of bilateral partnerships, NAR’s members are able to conduct business around the world with trusted professionals who hold themselves to a strict code of ethics, according to NAR. The implementation and diffusion of leading practices and strategies into global markets, including basic advocacy, licensing standardization and property platforms, has strengthened and increased transparency within individual markets, benefitting both REALTORS® and consumers across the globe, emphasized NAR.



