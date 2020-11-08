Next Week: You’re Invited to the Power Broker Forum at the REALTORSÂ® Conference & Expo

Attending the 2020 REALTORSÂ® Conference & Expo? Catch insights from leading Power Brokers at RISMedia’s Power Broker Forum, “Built to Win: Creating a Resilient Real Estate Company,” accessible to all attendees of the conference.

What: Is your brokerage built to withstand current challenges along with whatever hurdles may lie ahead? Are you prepared to confront the ever-changing face of competition and deliver the experience that today’s consumers now expect? And are you providing the resources and the culture that agents need more than ever to succeed? In this power panel, RISMedia gathers top brokers from across the country who will share their strategies for building a resilient real estate company that will attract agents and consumers alike.

When: Mon., Nov. 16, 2020 â€“ 1:30 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. ET

Who:



Co-Moderators:



John Featherston

Founder, CEO & Publish, RISMedia

Joe Rand

Chief Creative Officer, Howard Hanna | Rand Realty

Executive Director, Broker Public Portal

Panelists:



Michael Saunders

Founder & CEO, Michael Saunders & Company

Joe Horning

President, Shorewest REALTORSÂ®

Sharry Schmid

President, Edina Realty

Register for the virtual event here.