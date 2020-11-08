Real Agent Horror Stories and How to Handle Them

Key tasks, like showing houses, listing homes for sale and navigating the process happen every day. But occasionally, things just come off the rails. Here are a few stories from agents about when things went sideways.

Unexpected Guests: The Haunted House Tour

Sometimes old homes can be downright spooky.

“I did a showing at a beautiful home and as I looked at the history of the property, I noticed it had gone into foreclosure three different times. I did a little investigating and found out that a number of different things had happened that made the house appear, according to the neighbors, haunted!

“The electric company would shut down the electricity periodically so the lights would flicker and there were tales of horrible things happening to the various people who lived there. In fact, one of the neighbors moved solely because this house creeped them out so much.

“When I was showing the house, every floorboard creek or wind rustling sound made me immediately wonder if we were about to have an unexpected supernatural guest! I stuck to the facts and calmly took them through the house, pointing out the pros and cons, all the while hoping they didn’t get spooked.” – Karen R.

Alarming Situations: When The Police Got Involved

Quick tip: Ask whether the house has an alarm!

“I had a showing recently where the agent didn’t tell me there was an alarm and when it went off, the cops showed up! I had to calmly explain that we were not trying to rob the house, we were trying to buy it!” – Robert A.

Additional agent tip: Always bring your agent license card with you to showings.

Rough Day: The Fender Bender Incident

“I showed up to a showing and pulled into the driveway. My client had gotten there early, and I realized I was parking her car in, so I backed up to park on the street. Shortly thereafter I basically impaled the side of my car on a fire hydrant. The sound of metal crunching as I struggled to get it free was horrific.

“I managed to get the car loose, jump out of the door, gather myself and stand in front of the gash in the side of my vehicle to block it from view as I smiled and waved to my client who was just emerging from the backyard.

“I was a bit shaken for the rest of the showing, but my client was none the wiser (I think) and it didn’t put a damper on showing her the home.” – Casey K.

If you’re having one of these days, stay calm and try to go with the flow. We’re all human and your clients will understand.

