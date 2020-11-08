WeichertÂ® Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. Introduces Diane Walsh as Regional Director for Southern Region

Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. recently announced Diane Walsh as its new regional director for the southern region.

Walsh comes from the Weichert, REALTORSÂ® company-owned brokerage. In her new role, she will provide business coaching and consulting support to 36 affiliates within the Weichert national franchise network. Her territory includes offices in Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee.

“We pride ourselves on the tools, support and guidance we offer to each of our affiliates throughout the country, and we’re confident that Diane will provide exceptional business support to help our affiliates grow and reach their full potential.” said Bill Scavone, president and chief operating officer of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc.

Content Square 1.

“It’s extremely important to us to focus on strong service and support right now, especially during these times when our franchise owners are faced with so much uncertainty and need to adapt as a result of the pandemic,” added Scavone. “I believe Diane’s long tenure with Weichert Companies and her experience working in different roles will allow her to provide our franchise owners with unique insight and strategies.”Â

Walsh began her real estate career as an agent with the Weichert-owned office in Westfield, before moving up to the company’s corporate office where she worked in both the REO services and corporate housing divisions. Walsh then managed Jim Weichert’s original flagship real estate office in Chatham, New Jersey for over seven years prior to taking on her current role as a regional director for the franchise company.

“I’m extremely grateful for this opportunity and hope to continue the long history of great service and support that this company is known for,” said Walsh. “I hope to truly inspire all the brokers, owners and agents I get the pleasure of working with. I look forward to helping them innovate and initiate successful strategies to get them to the next level.”

Content Square 2.

For more information, please visitÂ www.weichertfranchise.com.

