Double Down: How to Double Your Business, Profit and Free Time

What: The countdown to the end of the year has started, but that doesn’t mean you should be slowing down. In fact, it’s time to ramp things up. The best part? You don’t have to overwork yourself. Tune in to RISMedia’s next webinar, “Double Down: Double Your Business, Profit and Free Time,” sponsored by IXACT Contact Solutions, Inc. and moderated by Workman Success Systems. Learn how you can close out the year strong to set yourself up for a profit increase in the new year. You’ll hear from industry leaders such as Nelson Goulart, broker of record, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Signature Service; Jay Quigley, broker associate, Florida Executive Realty; and Shannon McGee, sales director, IXACT Contact Solutions, Inc.

When: Thurs., Nov. 12, 2020 at 3 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. CT / 1 p.m. MT / 12 p.m. PT

Register now!

Sponsored By:



Moderated By:



About the Webinar

Spokesperson:

Shannon McGee is the sales director for IXACT Contact Solutions Inc., a leading real estate CRM and marketing automation solution. McGee is responsible for customer onboarding, retention and support. She possesses years of experience and knowledge of CRM systems and holds a lot of enthusiasm for business automation.

Moderator:

Verl Workman, CEO and founder of Workman Success Systems, has delivered keynotes, seminars and more to thousands of real estate professionals worldwide. Drawing on his experience in sales, marketing, management and technology, Workman has empowered the masses to expand their knowledge and achieve their goals.

Panelists

Jay Quigley is a broker associate with Florida Executive Realty. Completing his current term as the 2020 Secretary for Greater Tampa REALTORS®, he will be serving as its 2021 vice president. Quigley passionately believes education is the key to professional growth and has earned the following credentials: ABR®, C2EX®, CNE®, GRI®, PSA®, RENE®, SFR®.

A long-time industry veteran, Nelson Goulart , broker of record for two innovative boutique brokerages in Mississauga and St. Catharines, Ontario. He is often mentioned in Canadian media as an industry leader, and is an early adopter of technology, successfully transitioning his brokerages from traditional paper-dependant operations to a paperless environment.

Each month, RISMedia’s webinars draw more than 1,000 agents and brokers from across the country, eager for exclusive insight from the industry’s most profitable professionals. For a recap of our recent webinar, “How to Maximize ACESocial to Generate Leads and Sales” please visit RISMedia’s Housecall. To access all RISMedia webinars, please subscribe on YouTube.