HomeSmart Partners with MarkedSafe™

HomeSmart International recently partnered with MarkedSafe™ to launch the exclusive Residential Shield Program, a system to safely disinfect and deodorize all touch surfaces and indoor air, providing buyers with a home that is MarkedSafe™ and Certified-Sanitized™.

“The health and safety of our clients is extremely important to us and our partnership with MarkedSafe™ allows us to easily continue to make health a top priority,” said HomeSmart International Chief Industry Officer Todd Sumney. “Our goal is to make all homebuyers feel safe when moving into their new home through thorough certified sanitization.”

According to HomeSmart, with the MarkedSafe™ Residential Shield Program, buyers can rest easy knowing that their new home is germ- and bacteria-free, pathogen-free and allergen-free. MarkedSafe™ is reportedly the first in the industry to introduce hospital-grade treating and testing to the residential market. Using EPA-registered and CDC-aligned products, The MarkedSafe™ Program disinfects every surface, ductwork, and HVAC system to hospital-grade standards. These products reportedly remove 99.999 percent of micro-organisms from the environment, and are also safe for kids, pets and plants.

“During the home-buying process, many people are in and out of the home for tours, inspections and repairs,” said Robert Griffin, CEO of MarkedSafe™, Inc. “The Residential Shield Program is the safest and most effective way to completely detox a home before moving in with your family.”

Through HomeSmart International’s exclusive partnership, homebuyers working with a HomeSmart agent have access to this service.

“At HomeSmart, we consistently work to be innovators in our industry and this partnership and offering showcases just that,” said President of HomeSmart International, Ashley Bowers. “Not only do we work to make things seamless and safe for our agents, but for our buyers and sellers, too. We believe that this can be the new standard of care for the real estate industry.”

For more information, please visit www.homesmart.com.

