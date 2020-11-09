Market Snapshots: A Global View

At its recent Global Symposium, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® put the spotlight on some of its newest members for an inside look at their markets.

Dhalia Real Estate Services, Mriehel, Malta

Alan Grima, CEO

Founded in the Mediterranean island-state of Malta in 1982, Dhalia Real Estate Services offers a complete portfolio of services in the Maltese Islands, including property investments, project development, property management and valuation.

Who is your primary buyer?

Historically, the Maltese have been our primary buyers. Owning property is part of our culture; it’s in our DNA, with nearly 80 percent property ownership. We work with many first-time buyers looking for property for residency purposes. Also, we have a strong investor market, which is still very active in spite of challenging times.

What draws people to your market?

The solid long-term performance of our market drives people here. Malta is a relatively small country, so space for building is very limited, which makes industry very attractive. The return on investment for property typically exceeds other investments. Also, Malta offers very attractive residency and investment packages for foreigners, for both personal and business purposes.

IQI Properties, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Mandy Chen, Head of International Sales

IQI is a multi-award-winning international real estate investment and advisory firm. Headquartered in Dubai, IQI is the leading real estate firm in Southeast Asia, with offices across the globe, including Thailand, the Philippines, Vietnam, Cambodia, Malaysia and Australia.

Who is your primary buyer?

Our buyers are mostly local, but we also have many international buyers, especially from China, Hong Kong and Singapore.

What draws people to your market?

Our stable economy is very appealing to investors, including a favorable GDP and very low unemployment. Our increasing infrastructure improvements include high-speed rail to connect key locations.

Seven Stones Indonesia, Kuta, BA, Indonesia

Terje Nilsen, Co-Owner/Director

Seven Stones Indonesia is headquartered in Bali and specializes in residential and commercial property sales and rentals both in Bali and neighboring islands. The company offers legal, marketing and fund management services and covers a wide range of investment opportunities from off-plan developments to infrastructure projects.

Who is your primary buyer?

In spite of being a tourist destination, most of our buyers are Indonesian. We do see a lot of buyers from Australia, thanks to our proximity. Additionally, we have expats from Singapore, Hong Kong and other major markets.

What draws people to your market?

Tourism is the primary driver. Most people know Bali, but in the last 10 years, we have become known for the surf lifestyle. Our strong tourism market helps drive a positive ROI for real estate.

Becerra Group, Lima, Peru

Alen Becerra, Broker/Owner

Headquartered in Lima, Peru, Becerra Group has more than 11 years of experience in the real estate market in Peru, offering a full range of services to both private and corporate clients, capital funds, investors and international clients.

Who is your primary buyer?

Our primary buyers are families, but we also serve private clients and international and corporate investors.

What draws people to your market?

We have an amazing location in Peru, positioned near the Pacific Ocean. We also have exciting residential and financial districts in the Lima metropolitan area. The increasing popularity of culinary tourism is generating more activity, thanks to our delicious cuisine from around the world.

One Caribbean Estates, Holetown, Barbados

Chris Parra, CEO/Founder

Who is your primary buyer?

We attract aspirational buyers—people who are often seeking a luxury second home to spend 3 – 6 months a year. Buyers come largely from the U.K., Canada and the U.S.

What draws people to your market?

Without question, people are attracted to the quality of life and the lifestyle. We are also one of the safest places in the world and have year-round summer weather. We offer not only sand and sea, but also a level of sophistication and a sense of community. Most foreign buyers are retired or semi-retired, but we are also seeing younger investors and travelers because we offer a vibrant social life.

Elite Inmobiliaria, Bogotá, Colombia

Fabio Rubio, Co-Owner and Commercial Manager

Who is your primary buyer?

In the residential market, we serve first-time buyers, as well as middle-aged buyers looking for a second home. For commercial properties, we attract international buyers arriving to our country and looking to expand.