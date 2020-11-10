Build Books and Get More Leads With .realtor™ and .realestate

NAR PULSE—Set your brokerage and your business up for success with a .realtor™ or .realestate domain! Optimize the essential engagement tools to effectively generate leads, build your book and realize exponential business growth. Take ownership of your domain today by visiting get.realtor.

MVP Members—Get Inspired With Good Neighbor and MVP

See how REALTORS® like you cultivate compassion and take action to strengthen and support their communities. Visit the National Association of REALTORS’® (NAR) REALTORS® are Good Neighbors Facebook page, like it and tell us how you give back in your community. Earn the Social Media for REALTORS® Facebook Download when you act by Nov. 15!

The Hunt Is About So Much More Than the House

First-Time Buyer, a new fun and informative eight-part series starting Nov. 16, is all about showcasing the REALTOR® difference and how your agents’ in-depth knowledge of local communities, property values and neighborhood growth trends helps clients navigate the home-buying process and fulfill homeownership dreams. Watch the special preview and share with your agents!