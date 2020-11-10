Castle Edge Insurance Rebrands as Realogy Insurance Agency

Castle Edge Insurance Agency, Inc. recently announced that it has changed its corporate name to Realogy Insurance Agency, Inc. The company, which operates within the Realogy Title Group segment of Realogy Holdings Corp., provides homeowners and other personal lines of insurance to consumers, primarily through relationships with real estate brokers and mortgage lenders.

“Over the past few months, our team has been working hard to shape a new vision for our company, one that’s focused on active collaboration with our business associates across the Realogy family,” said Troy Singleton, president of Realogy Insurance. “As a symbol of our commitment, we’re changing our name to Realogy Insurance Agency. Our new identity speaks to the importance of partnership, and we look forward to playing an integral role in the Realogy value chain, helping deliver an outstanding home-buying experience, through agents and lenders, to our mutual clients.”

