Long & Foster Honored for Its ‘Culture of Well-Being’

Long & Foster recently announced it was selected among Cigna’s many commercial clients as an Honorable mention for its “Culture of Well-Being” award—a distinct honor created to recognize companies who are achieving success and positively impacting the overall health and well-being of their employees.

“Providing resources for our employees to take care of themselves and their families enables them to be more productive and thrive in their work, and that investment in our teams brings so much to our organization as a whole and each individual member of the Long & Foster family,” said Jeffrey S. Detwiler, chief executive officer of The Long & Foster Companies.

Honorees are evaluated on best practice components for creating and sustaining a culture of well-being, according to Cigna. This includes benefits program infrastructure (its management support, goals and program branding), workplace environment and policies, program implementation, data collection, incentives, and overall participation.

Clients receiving one of Cigna’s well-being awards reportedly demonstrate a strong commitment to improving the health and well-being of their employees.

