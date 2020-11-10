SentriLock’s SentriKey™ Showing Service Provides a Single Solution for Client Management and Lockbox Access Needs

Committed to providing effective technology solutions and superb service to the members of the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR), SentriLock—a leading technology company and provider of property access management solutions—has upped the ante even further with the upcoming launch of SentriKey™ Showing Service.

The subscription-based solution, which will provide an alternative to current showing service offerings in the market, will enable real estate professionals to schedule and manage showings, manage their client roster, share listings and market trends with clients, view property details and notifications, open the lockbox, and much more.

Better yet, all functions can be performed utilizing the same easy-to-use mobile app or website from SentriLock that agents currently use to open and manage lockboxes.

With an eye on member services, and a willingness to go above and beyond to meet the needs of associations and their members, the decision to create SentriKey™ Showing Service was primarily customer-driven, according to Chief Technology Officer Chuck Shroder.

“Although our customer advisory group came to us upward of two years ago and asked us to consider adding a showing service that integrated seamlessly with our lockbox system, the timing just wasn’t right,” says Shroder.

So, the team did the next best thing. They spent the following six months looking into the showing service space and determining what it would take to claim a seat at the table.

“From a complementary offering standpoint, it made total sense,” says Director of Revenue Devin Beck. “We were already effectively managing access to properties, so adding an integrated solution to send and receive requests for showings was a natural place to go.”

Beck also points to the recent contraction of providers in the showing space as another key source of motivation behind the creation of SentriKey™ Showing Service.

“When ShowingTime purchased Centralized Showing Service last fall, there were no competitive offerings in the space, so when our clients’ contracts were coming up for renewal—or they were looking at a new opportunity—they reached out and asked us if this was something we could provide.”

Once it was determined that this was the right direction to go, the team at SentriLock hit the ground running—and they haven’t looked back since.

Officially launching in November 2020, the way in which the industry has responded to SentriKey™ Showing Service has been nothing short of extraordinary, to say the least.

“In response to the initial teasers we sent out and the videos we created, 25 percent of our users have already requested proposals and demos,” explains Beck, which added to the excitement surrounding the launch of the highly anticipated showing service.

With a long history of success in the industry, SentriLock’s long-term strategy involves taking what made the company successful over the years and adding new features and solutions, while maintaining a customer-first mentality—the foundation upon which SentriKey™ Showing Service was built.

“We’re constantly looking at ways to expand our tech footprint and create more value-added services for clients,” says Beck, highlighting the fact that SentriKey™ Showing Service isn’t a separate offering, but rather, being layered on top of an existing experience.

The innovative, easy-to-use and feature-rich showing service offers cutting-edge technology and features such as easy sharing of listings between client and agent, shareable market data, the ability to build an itinerary (complete with driving routes), automated rescheduling and a customizable dashboard.

At the heart of it all? Automation.

“We focused the product entirely around automation in order to help real estate professionals gain back some of their time to spend with family or on other aspects of the job,” says Shroder.

“By simplifying parts of the process that should be simple, we’re setting agents up to successfully balance the unpredictable circumstances that frequently occur on the showing side,” adds Shroder, who goes on to explain that the automation piece will make a difference for agents and clients alike.

But the benefits don’t end there.

In fact, another key differentiator is its mobile-first design.

“Today’s real estate professionals are constantly on the go, and by focusing on a mobile-first experience, we’re eliminating the need for real estate professionals to be in front of the computer,” says Beck.

The mobile-first design features a simple and streamlined interface with a low learning curve so that anyone comfortable using the SentriLock system will be able to adopt the new functionality with very little hand-holding.

Drilling down even further, SentriLock is leveraging new and innovative ways for AI to be brought into the system via the SentriKey™ Assistant for Mobile, or SAM, for short.

With SAM, agents can reschedule showings with the push of a button, eliminating back-and-forth phone calls that ultimately take the agent away from the task at hand when working with clients.

An innovative technology not yet seen in the showing service space, SAM will automatically adjust an agent’s itinerary based on his or her needs.

Looking toward the future, Shroder notes that automation will continue to lead the way as the team works to enhance the automation within SentriKey™ Showing Service, taking the platform to a whole new level.

For more information, please visit www.showings.realtor.