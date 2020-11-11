@properties’ Natasha Patla Named Chief Marketing Office

@properties recently announced that Natasha Patla has been promoted to chief marketing officer. Company co-founders Thad Wong and Mike Golden made the announcement, which comes on the heels of the launch of @properties’ national franchise brand earlier this fall.

In her new role, Patla will focus on scaling @properties’ marketing programs as the company introduces its franchise offering to new markets across the country. She will also continue to oversee branding, agent marketing, and local and national advertising for @properties’ company-owned locations, while developing joint marketing programs with @properties’ affiliated businesses including Proper Title and Proper Rate. Prior to the promotion, Patla was @properties’ executive vice president of marketing.

“The programs and initiatives that Natasha and her team have developed over the past seven years have helped create success for literally thousands of agents and tens of thousands of homebuyers and sellers,” said Wong. “So many of the positive interactions people have with the @properties brand stem from the work she does, and we’re excited to see that grow as we expand nationally.”

Patla joined @properties as vice president of marketing in 2013. Under her direction, @properties’ marketing department has expanded to include a full-service print center; video production department; and digital marketing, social media and event coordination teams.

Among her more notable achievements, Patla oversaw the rollout of @properties’ “love” campaign; launched the Content Hub social sharing module in @properties’ proprietary pl@tform™ technology suite; and grew @properties’ one-day mini conference, @Expo, into an event attended by over 1,000 agents.

“Without question, @properties’ marketing is where it is today because of Natasha’s steadfast creativity, innovation and supernatural ability to get things done,” added Golden. “Her leadership will be integral to bringing our industry-best marketing to a new, national audience.”

Patla also has executive responsibility for @properties’ charitable foundation, @gives back. Beneficiaries have included Chance the Rapper’s SocialWorks; the Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation; Noah’s Arc foundation, established by former Chicago Bull Joakim Noah; Keith Relief, established by Chicago Blackhawk Duncan Keith; Imerman Angels cancer support network; and the Lynn Sage Cancer Research Foundation.

Patla has 23 years of experience in marketing. Prior to joining @properties, she was director of external affairs for the Peggy Notebaert Museum in Chicago. Patla also held marketing positions at The Wall Street Journal Office Network, GMAC Real Estate, and Koenig & Strey Real Estate. Recently, she was named one of Crain’s Chicago Business’ 2020 Notable Executives in Marketing.

Source: @properties