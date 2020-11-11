The Hazards of Over-Decorating

If you’ve just moved into a new place or you’re on a mission to create a whole new look in your home, you may have some big decorating plans in mind. The experts, however, advise proceeding with caution.



According to the editors at Better Homes & Gardens, decorating can quickly go from stylish to messy. Here are few mistakes to avoid to ensure you’re not overdoing decor:

Don’t crowd open shelving. A great look that provides plenty of options for storage, built-in or freestanding open shelving can be a design focal point in any room…provided you resist the urge to over-stuff them. Instead of crowding too many knick knacks, books and photos on shelves, go for a few stacked books, a vase and photo here and there, and perhaps a plant or two. The idea is to leave plenty of open space between objects to achieve an elegant, clean effect.

Going overboard with color. While deep, bright or otherwise eye-catching colors can certainly make a design statement in your home, using too many colors will result in a distracting, busy atmosphere. BH&G recommends combining one or two creative shades of paint with neutral colored rugs, furniture and accessories to give your home a cohesive and inviting look.



Placing furniture against the walls. Instead of having your living room couch and chairs pushed up against the walls, draw them more to the center of the room, gathered around a coffee table. Let an area rug be the piece that connects the furniture pieces together. This will create a clean, inviting gathering area as the focal point in your room.



Randomly hanging wall art. Photos and artwork hanging haphazardly around your home will result in a disjointed, messy look. Instead, create a gallery look by hanging smaller frames in a planned pattern or grouping. This will add organization and balance to your room.



Following these simple guidelines will help your home look neat and well-designed, and help you avoid a disorganized design scheme.