Collaboration, Accountability and Accessibility

Why is Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices the best fit for you?

The Berkshire Hathaway name is revered worldwide and has stood for strength, integrity and trust for more than a century. Aside from the brand, the leadership at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is second to none. They foster an environment of collaboration at all levels, accountability, accessibility and a commitment to achieve our business goals. We’ve been a member of the network for two years, and in that time, our company revenue has increased by 43 percent, and we’re on track for $2 billion in sales in 2020.

How do you attract and retain the best agents?

Our agents are our clients, and our approach is centered around helping them build their business. Providing them with the tools, technology and support to help them achieve their business goals is our primary focus. Our leadership team goes to great lengths to adapt, promote and remain an industry leader, and to support our agents and their families. We recently rolled out a comprehensive agent benefits package not typically offered to real estate professionals that includes medical, dental and vision insurance, short- and long-term disability, life insurance, a tax savings plan, a retirement savings plan, a college savings plan, as well as retirement strategies.

How do you stay ahead of the competition?

We don’t focus on the competition; we focus on how we want to be treated as clients, agents and employees. By focusing on how we can consistently improve our offerings, we have successfully built a company that has surpassed our competition. Our values are reflected in everything we do. Real estate is our client’s largest investment, and it’s our responsibility to make sure our company has the resources to make it as stress-free and memorable as possible.

What is the one thing you hope agents say about you?

That our leadership team is accessible, trustworthy and supportive. We genuinely care about our agents, their family, and their personal and professional growth and success.

Is there a specific motto/philosophy you live by?

My dad always told us that you get only one thing for free in life, and that’s your name, so make sure you don’t disparage it. I have lived my whole life with that guiding principle. I’m proud to say that integrity is a cornerstone of our leadership team, and that aligns so well with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ stellar reputation. I believe that is one reason why Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Commonwealth Real Estate has experienced record-breaking growth and success.

What is one of the main changes you have had to make during the pandemic?

I spend up to eight hours a day on Zoom calls. Contact is really important, and throughout the pandemic, in-person contact hasn’t been possible much of the time, so meeting on Zoom has been invaluable. When I talk to someone on the phone, I don’t know what their silence may mean, but on a Zoom meeting, a person’s expression is nuanced and may speak volumes. Someone may be struggling with a concept we’re using and sit quietly, looking perplexed, which I would miss on a phone call. But on Zoom, I can see it and connect with this person in a very real way.

