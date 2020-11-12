Creating Engaging Social Media Content

To build a successful social media presence, you have to share content that will bolster your brand and engagement. Before you can build engagement, you have to understand what it is.



Understanding Engagement

If your followers engage with your social content, this means that they have done something like:

– Retweeting or mentioning your content if using Twitter.

– Commenting or liking your content on your social media channels.

– Clicking your links if you’re running ads.

– Using your branded hashtags.

Every social media channel will have its own way of measuring your engagements. To better understand how to measure engagement on your social channels, check out this article from RISMedia.



Create Video Content

As social media has grown, so has the presence of video. Video is one of the most engaging forms of content on social media. You can use videos to showcase a listing or even to share content that is relevant to the state of your local market.

While everything you post on your social media does not need to be a video, you should add a healthy dose of video to your social media content plan. For some tips to create quality videos, go here.

While you can create a pre-recorded video, there are advantages to going live on social media to connect with your audience directly. You can use live video to conduct a virtual tour or to be more interactive with your followers. Using live videos can get you to the next level of social media engagement.



Ask Questions

On social media, one of the easiest ways to gather engagement is to ask a question or run a poll. On Instagram, you can run a poll with Instagram Stories and get direct engagements from your followers. On Facebook and Twitter, you can create a poll for your followers to gather engagements. The best way to run these questions is to choose topics that are relevant and interesting to your followers.



Engage With Your Followers

To continue creating engaging social content, you have to make sure that as your followers are engaging with your content, you are engaging back with them. For instance, if one of your followers comments on your content, reply back to them. With the way the social media algorithms work, the more engagements on your content, the more likely it will be seen by others to continue growing and gathering more engagement.

Managing your social media can be difficult and making your content engaging can be even more challenging. If you need some assistance running your social media channels, Homes.com Social Fuel is here to help.



Patty McNease is vice president of Brand Marketing for Homes.com. For more information, please visit marketing.homes.com.