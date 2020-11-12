8 Ways to Attract New Clients

For real estate professionals, building business usually means attracting new clients. With long hours and busy days, it can be difficult for agents to find the time and energy target prospects and market to them. If you feel like you’ve plateaued recently in your prospecting efforts, here are some ideas that may help:

1. Include testimonials in your promotional materials.

Testimonials are a highly effective marketing technique, especially in service-oriented businesses. Ask former clients if they’d be willing to write a few sentences describing the service you provided to them, and then ask for permission to publish their statements and their names on your website, social media accounts and printed materials. These testimonials could tip the scale in your favor when prospective clients read them.

2. Target your advertising.

Instead of taking a blanket approach to marketing your services, think about the segment of real estate clients you want to attract, and then narrow your efforts to avenues that would reach those demographics. For example, you might want to send mailings to certain zip codes or place door hangers in specific neighborhoods. If you specialize in relocations, contact companies in your area that transfer personnel into the area.

3. Personalize your social media.

More than most avenues, your social media accounts enable you to let your personality shine through, which can attract people to you. In addition to advertising listings, use your social media pages to post recent pictures, share videos and give a glimpse into what you do as an agent and who you are as a person. Interacting with other accounts can help increase your online profile and express your individuality as well.

4. Ask for referrals.

It may not occur to people that your business can benefit from referrals, so don’t be afraid to let them know. Tell former clients, friends and family that you’d appreciate them sharing your name and experience with others, especially those who are actively looking for real estate assistance. Supply them with business cards and other printed marketing materials to pass along. Periodically share on your social media accounts that you welcome referrals and include information about how you can be contacted. When someone does refer a client to you, don’t forget to thank them promptly with a phone call, card or small gift to let them know that you’re grateful for their trust and their effort.

5. Be social.

Networking doesn’t just happen at industry events. In fact, you can meet new clients at just about any social occasion. Accept invitations, attend events, be active in your community and volunteer for charity work. While you’re participating, talk to people about what you do, work your experience and knowledge into the conversation, and share your contact information.

6. Be an excellent communicator.

Check all your message portals frequently and return calls, texts, emails and direct messages as soon as possible. You don’t want to miss a message from a prospective new client, and you want to make a good first impression by getting back to them promptly.

7. Ask for the business.

When you hear that someone is about to sell their house, wants to find another or maybe just wants to look around at real estate and kick some tires, don’t be afraid to offer your services. A personal phone call or visit from you at an opportune time may be all it takes to land a new client.

8. Go the extra mile for your clients.

Satisfied clients will be more likely to tell others about you and the service you provide. One way to provide personal service and to let clients know that you care about them even after deals close is to add an American Home Shield® Home Warranty to every transaction. American Home Shield offers valuable protection for homebuyers and sellers alike for many of a home’s most critical home system components and appliances, as well as a reliable resource to call for help with covered malfunctions. When clients feel that you care enough about them to go the extra mile, they may be more willing to refer you and to return in the future as repeat customers.

As important as it is to attract new clients, don’t forget to stay in touch with previous clients, too. In addition to being a great source of referrals to you, building long-term relationships with people can be one of the biggest joys of having a real estate career.



