JPAR Carolina Living Opens Second Office in South Charlotte

JP & Associates REALTORS® (JPAR) Carolina Living recently announced the opening of its second location, located in Charlotte’s Waverly and Ballantyne areas.

Sarah Zdeb, owner and broker-in-charge of JPAR Carolina Living, opened the first Carolina Living location in July 2019.

“We know what other agents need at every level of their business,” said Zdeb. “At JPAR Carolina Living, we have the tools, training and support that attract successful agents and keep them happy while growing their business. Our goal is to have the most professional, productive agents in and around Charlotte.”

“Sarah and her team have had amazing success over the past fifteen months,” said Geoff Lewis, chief executive officer of JPAR Franchising. “We’re excited to celebrate their expansion with this office in the Waverly and Ballantyne areas.”

JPAR Carolina Living’s leadership team includes Zdeb (North Charlotte); Bob Stanley, broker-in-charge (South Charlotte); Kristen Caffee, operations manager; Crystal Windham, compliance manager; and REALTORS® Rob Wachter and Bob Fredrickson.

For more information, please visit www.jparnc.com.