3 Easy Tips to Follow Now to Supercharge Profits in 2021

You may be missing easy income due to your inconsistent and sometimes haphazard methods of maintaining relationships with those people who already know, like and trust you. If you are like most agents, you may be under the impression that your sphere of influence and past clients think of you often…but they don’t!

Like anything else, intentional focus and attention (or lack thereof), have an impact. Real connection is highly valued, especially after months of social distancing. So instead of being reactive, set yourself up to be responsive, especially in a highly active market. If you start planning now, you will begin 2021 with a competitive advantage that pays off.

Tip No. 1 – Do your business and strategic planning now.

If you wait until year-end, you’ll miss the competitive advantage you can gain by planning intentional activities to reignite, reinvigorate and revamp your connection to past clients, customers and prospects. With the social distancing that has sequestered people in 2020, you are perfectly positioned to reach out and reconnect. Get creative with innovations to safely reconnect with a dash of fun.

Set up your business plan strategies by identifying where your business came from this past year. You may be surprised to know that for most agents, sales and referrals usually come from past clients, their sphere of influence and MVP/Top 50. So plan your fall and holiday events with a strong focus on these three critical verticals.

Tip No. 2 – ‘See’ your people.

We can’t meet at a big party these days, but drive-bys and drop-offs comply with safe distancing. Create a Thanksgiving Client Appreciation Pie event as a way to say “thank you” and actually see your special group in a drive-by event. Decorate the pick-up location with balloons, serve refreshments and have fun. Add an element of community give-back by asking people to bring a non-perishable food item for your local food bank. Take photos and consider doing a Facebook Live streaming event to encourage others to stop by for a cup of cider. Expand your current group by encouraging everyone to invite a friend. Everyone has fun, and everyone wins.

Tip No. 3 – Don’t get caught up in the holiday slowdown.

Use this time to contact your sphere of influence in order to confirm or update their contact information. Use the calls to catch up on their family changes using a tried-and-true FORD (family, occupation, recreation, dreams) script. Confirm birthdays and anniversaries to personalize future contacts. People love to be remembered, so setting up your January birthday card mailing in advance guarantees they will go out on time.

Stop procrastinating and take advantage of these three strategies to jumpstart next year. While everyone else is slowing down, you’ll be ramping up and on your way to a new and improved 2021.

For a FREE 30-day plan, and other success tools, visit http://bit.ly/2zSyD4k.

Terri Murphy is a communication engagement specialist, author, consultant and master coach with Workman Success. She is the author of five books, a TED Talk speaker and the founder of the Women’s Wisdom Network Community on Facebook. For more information, visit TerriMurphy.com or email Terri@TerriMurphy.com.