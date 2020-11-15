BHHS Fox & Roach REALTORSÂ® Selects Bright MLS as Exclusive Public Records Provider

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices (BHHS) Fox and Roach, REALTORSÂ® recently announced Bright MLS as the exclusive public records provider partner for its network of more than 5,500 sales associates.Â Bright MLS is one of the country’s largest multiple listing services, serving 95,000 subscribers across Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia.

This partnership will bolster data consistency, accuracy and access for BHHS Fox & Roach’s leading network of real estate professionals, all of whom will have direct access to Bright MLS’s expansive Mid-Atlantic public records resources.

“Enlisting Bright MLS as our public records partner is a significant win for BHHS Fox and Roach, as our entire network of real estate professionals now will have seamless and secure access to their industry-leading public records offering,” said Rajeev Sajja, senior vice president, Digital Marketing and Innovation for BHHS Fox & Roach. “This partnership with Bright MLS will increase data access and connectivity throughout our network, adding to our best-in-class client experience.”

“Bright MLS is honored to be selected by BHHS Fox & Roach to serve as its exclusive public records partner,” said Brian Donnellan, president and CEO of Bright MLS.Â “BHHS Fox & Roach is one of our industry’s great organizations, and Bright MLS will cater to its data needs by providing secure and efficient access to our industry-standard public records resources.Â This relationship exemplifies the desire of Bright MLS to work closely with our brokers and develop custom solutions that move their business forward.”

Beginning in mid-November, all BHHS Fox & Roach sales associates in participating offices of Bright MLS will have single-sign-on integration into Bright MLS via BHHS Fox & Roach’s Agent Center of Excellence (ACE) platform. Every sales associate will have the ability to access Bright’s 125 counties of public records data.Â In addition, every BHHS Fox & Roach sales associate will have the option to access full or limited MLS data and functionality.



For more information, please visit www.foxroach.com.

