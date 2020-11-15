Fathom Realty Announces Five New Members to Leadership Team

Fathom Realty announced five new District Directors to its leadership team. They represent five areas of the country, from Seattle, Wash., to Miami, Fla.,

Diane Ballard

District Director: Seattle/Eastside, Wash.

Ballard has been in real estate for more than 20 years, starting her career in Houston, Texas, while raising five children with her husband of 26 years. Currently, she is a managing broker in the state of Washington and Utah. Ballard’s leadership, training and team-building skills have helped new agents start their businesses successfully and have encouraged experienced agents to improve their bottom lines. Ballard trained hundreds of agents nationwide during the 2007-2010 subprime mortgage crisis in the short-sale and loss mitigation processes. While having a focus on lender-owned properties, she also enjoys working with buyers and sellers. She looks forward to helping Fathom agents build their businesses.

Danny Brickey

District Director: Little Rock, Ark.

Before Brickey began as a real estate agent, he gained sales experience at Sherwin Williams Automotive, a Fortune 500 company. During his 15-year career there, he achieved master council sales awards. As a real estate agent, Brickey’s core directive is to take motivated people and make them top-producing agents through solid training and open lines of communication. Acquiring his broker’s licenses under the two-year experience cap, he has experience in residential buying and selling, as well as commercial leasing, buying and selling. He is looking forward to meeting the Fathom team and making Fathom Realty a major player in the Little Rock market.

Martha Hilton

District Director: West Virginia

Having been in real estate for more than 36 years, Hilton has owned her own company for more than two decades. She served her state association as president in 2003 as well as served on numerous national committees over the years. Hilton was honored to have her name inscribed on the REALTOR® building in Washington, D.C., as a member of the REALTORS® Political Action Committee Hall of Fame. She is involved in Rotary as well as the West Virginia Garden Club and will be its incoming president in 2023. Hilton has taught pre-licensing classes in West Virginia for 20 years. She is looking forward to sharing the Fathom culture with agents in West Virginia as she travels throughout the state.

Angela Nunez

District Director: Miami, Fla.

Nunez’s career path began anew about seven years ago when she began selling real estate in Austin, Texas. In the ensuing years, Nunez has worked for Fathom in Austin, North Carolina and Florida. She praises Fathom’s culture, servant leadership, technology and training. In Florida, she is a mentor in the Fathom Agent Success Training program. She also assists agents across the state with any questions or help they might need. Nunez’ goals are to increase awareness of the company, serve her buyers and sellers, and help fellow Fathom agents. She is married to Billy Nunez, Fathom Realty’s director of Culture and Florida State Broker.

Chay Spaniol

District Director: South Suburbs, Chicago, Ill.

Spaniol is the district director for the South Suburbs of Chicago, overseeing recruiting and compliance for the Western Springs office. She is also a multi-million dollar producing agent. Spaniol has spent the past decade managing properties while attending college, specializing in business management with an emphasis on real estate. Spaniol is also an investor, landlord and house flipper. Spaniol is certified in both rent-to-own home transactions and military Veterans Administration transactions. Spaniol serves buyers and sellers in Cook, Will, Dupage, Kane, Kendall, De Kalb, Lake and Grundy counties.

